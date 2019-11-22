|
Eduardo Garcia
Las Cruces - Eduardo Z. Garcia "Lalo" was surrounded by his family when he entered eternal peace on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 in El Paso, TX at the age of 97. Eduardo was born October 3rd, 1922 in Zacatecas, Mexico to Guadalupe Zavala and Rafael Garcia. He was married to his dear wife Carmen D. Garcia for 42 years.
He was a strong, responsible, hardworking man. His priority in life was the wellbeing of his family. He enjoyed the outdoors and had a passion for boxing. His life stories were entertaining and educational. He was an exemplary and loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was employed at Stahmann Farms for 30 years; operating heavy equipment machinery.
He is survived by his eight children; Ma. Guadalupe Sanchez (José Francisco), Juani D. Garcia, Norma Garcia, Graciela D. Garcia, Maria Garcia, Sabino Garcia (Rosalia), Eduardo Garcia (Laura), Carmen Herrera (Santiago), and his brother Juan Garcia, as well as Fifteen grandchildren; Claudia, Alonso, Adriana, Fabian, Gabriela, Viviana, Oscar, Michelle, Joanna, Priscilla, Edward III, Veronica, Zulema, Karina, Brenda, and Eleven Great Grandchildren as well as many Nieces and Nephews.
Eduardo is preceded in death by his wife Carmen D. Garcia, Guadalupe Zavala (Mother), Rafael Garcia (Father), Severiano Fernandez (Brother), Luis Ramos (Brother), and Priscilla Garcia (Granddaughter).
Pall Bearers: Sabino Garcia, Eduardo Garcia, Oscar Garcia, Edward Garcia III, Gustavo Sanchez, Fabian Sanchez.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 5pm-7pm at Getz Funeral Home, Rosary will begin at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Monday, November 25, 2019 at San Miguel Catholic Church in San Miguel, NM, Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Las Cruces, NM.
His life motto was "Recuerda, si te caes, te levantas".
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019