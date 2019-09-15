|
|
Eduviges "Vickie" S. Ramirez
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, EDUVIGES "VICKIE" S. RAMIREZ, age 93, of Las Cruces left her dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with her heavenly Father on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was born May 4, 1926 in Anthony, NM to Juan R. and Rosalia Ogaz Sapien. "Vickie" as she was fondly known to her family and friends along with her husband, Jose and her sister and brother-in-law, Margarita and Frank Enriquez were the owners and operators of Fiesta Tortilla Factory in Alamogordo. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association; the Columban Father's Mission; was a former Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Health Catholic Church; a participant of Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and a member of the Darling Drama Queens of the Red Hat Society of Las Cruces.
Those left to mourn her passing include a son, Joe S. Ramirez and wife Darlene of Bayard; a grandson, Quinton Bailey of Alamogordo; a brother, Cristobal Sapien of El Paso, TX; two sisters, Bernarda Valenzuela also of El Paso, TX, and Genoveva Martinez of San Diego, CA. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose; infant son, Nicholas Ramirez; two brothers, Fito and Fermin Sapien; a sister, Margarita Enriquez.
Visitation will begin at 9 AM Friday, September 20, 2019 in Our Lady of Health Catholic Church, 1178 N. Mesquite Street where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 10 AM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with Reverend Ruben Romero officiating. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 15, 2019