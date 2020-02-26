|
|
Edward "Eddie" Alvarez
On Monday, February 24, 2020, Edward "Eddie" Alvarez passed away peacefully from complications with cancer at the age of 71. He was surrounded by loved ones.
Eddie was born in San Miguel, N.M. on December 25, 1948, to Esther Chavez Alvarez. He grew up in Las Cruces, N.M. and graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1966. He lived the majority of his adult life in El Paso, TX.
As a young man, Eddie was a baseball star and served in the National Guard. At one point in his life, he was very involved in politics and even attended the Presidential Inauguration for the Reagan/Bush Administration.
Eddie was a hard worker and had a diverse professional life, including a career in the Small Business Administration, Restaurant Owner, Car Business Manager, and Licensed Real Estate Professional.
Eddie was charming, charismatic, affectionate, funny, quick-witted, and stubborn to the very end! He enjoyed spending time with family, dining out, watching television, travelling, swimming, playing golf, and working.
Eddie is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 32 years, Leticia; his son David (Sheila); his daughter, Stacy; his stepsons, Hector (Courtney) and Andres (Lydia); his sister, Emma (Jim), seven precious grandchildren, Lindsey, Austin, Corley, Brandt, Margo, Bianca, and Sophia; his nephew and niece, Matthew and Christina; and aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mom, Esther; his dad, Gilbert; and his brother, Sonny.
His services will be held on Saturday, February 29, at Martin Funeral Home located at 128 N. Resler Dr. in El Paso, TX. Visitation is from 11:00am - 12:30pm and the memorial prayer service from 12:30pm - 2:00pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Eddie's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the hospice organization that gave Eddie such incredible care and allowed him to pass in peace and without pain! Please send check or money order made payable to Traditions Health located at 3931 East Paradise Falls Dr., Suite 101, Tucson, AZ, 85712. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020