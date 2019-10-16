|
Edward "Eddie" C. Baca
Las Cruces - Our world lost a hero, EDWARD "EDDIE" C. BACA, age 92, of Las Cruces made his journey into heaven on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He left peacefully, surrounded by those who loved him. He was a giant among men, a kind heart with a quick smile and the wisdom of a beautiful soul. All who had the privilege to know him could not help but feel his honest, caring presence. May we all be as dignified as he was at his passing, "Eddie as he was fondly known to his family and friends was born December 13, 1926 in Dwyer, NM to Ramon Baca and Ramona Chanez. Edward served his country honorably in the United States Army Air Force and retired as a master carpenter from Kennecott Copper Mines. He was a devout member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of sixty-eight years, Carolina Duran Baca of the family home; a son, Steve Baca (Michelle) of Rio Rancho; two daughters, Lily Baca of Las Cruces and Mary Helen Chavez (Xavier "Cob" Rios) of Deming; three brother, Elfego Baca (Mary, Jesus Baca (Debby), and Ramon Baca Jr. (Mary Lou); two sister, Maria Torres and Margaret Baca. Other survivors include five grandchildren, Savannah Arteaga, Eduardo Chavez, Carlos, Tori, Mirea and Andrea Baca; two great grandchildren, Jordan Kaster and Ileana Chavez. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Alfredo, Tommy, Porfirio, Gene and Joe Baca; a sister, Carolina Garcia.
Visitation will begin at 6 PM Friday, October 18, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1327 N. Miranda Street with the Reverend Richard Catanach, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where he will be laid in rest in the family plot. Military Honors will be accorded by the New Mexico National Guard Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League - El Perro Diablo Detachment.
Serving as casket bearers will be Steve and Carlos Baca, Xavier "Cob" Rios, Frankie Torres, Eduardo Chavez and Tony Garcia. Honorary bearers will be Adrian Jaurequi, Edward "Lalo" Torres, Edward Duran, Leonard Torrez, Frank and Richard Genera
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019