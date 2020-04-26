|
Edward E. O'Brien
Edward E. O'Brien entered eternal life at home on April 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born June 18, 1946 in San Francisco and lived a life full of varied experiences and much love. He joined the Merchant Marines at a young age and traveled the world exploring and learning about different places and cultures that left him with lasting impressions. In 1965 while traveling through Mexico he met the love of his life, Maria, in Taxco, Guerrero. They were married in 1970 in Mexico City and moved to New Mexico in 1972 where they lovingly raised their 2 children, Robert and Nicole. Ed taught in Hatch, NM for 24 years and enjoyed making learning fun for his students by incorporating music in some of his bilingual classes. He willingly participated in different church ministries at Our Lord of Mercy in Hatch and served his community as a member of the local library and health center boards. After moving to Las Cruces in 2010, Ed joined the Serra Club to aid in promoting religious vocations and served on the Social Justice Committee at Newman Center. Traveling was one of his passions and he and Maria shared many adventures traveling around the world but Hawaii was, by far, their favorite destination. Ed fulfilled his dream to introduce this special place to his family, giving them lifelong memories to cherish. His Irish background made Ed a fun, witty, knowledgeable conversationalist and allowed him to know no stranger. His trademark greeting, "Top 'O the Morning" brought a smile to many faces. He was a kind and generous man of God who always appreciated the blessing of his family, the beauty of nature, the goodness in each person, and the privilege of Life. He touched many lives, not only of his family but those of his friends, students, and colleagues. We are all grateful for the gift of Ed and will miss him greatly. He is survived by his devoted wife of almost 50 years, Maria, his son Robert O'Brien (Hope), his daughter Nicole Chavarria (Aaron), his brother Jim O'Brien, 7 grandchildren (Samantha Decker [Chris], Megan, Haleigh, Alana, Caitlin, Aiden, and Connor), and 2 great-granddaughters (Kennedy and Kaya). A celebration of life Mass will be held at St. Albert the Great Newman Center on April 30, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will not be open to the public. Care is entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Rd.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020