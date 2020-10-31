1/1
Edward James Cleary
Edward James Cleary

Las Cruces - On Sunday, October 18, 2020, Edward James Cleary, passed away peacefully, at the age of 91 in Las Cruces, NM.

He was born in Kansas City, Missouri in 1929, to Florence and Edward Joseph Cleary. He attended Rockhurst High School and went on to serve in the United States Marines. He played football at Central Missouri State. Upon his graduation he pursued a career in the agricultural industry that lasted 50 years. His career began in Denver, Colorado where he worked for Chase-Fulton Bag Company. He enjoyed calling on growers up and down the Rio Grande River. He married his love, Frances Janet, soon after and started a family. Ed became a partner in Milne-Cleary Produce, a Potato shipper in the San Luis Valley and moved his family to Monte Vista, Colorado. Ed then took an opportunity as the head of sales for the Lee A. Consaul Company, moving his family to Yuma, Arizona in the early 70's. He later become a partner/owner in Gro- West Produce, Inc. He finished his career as owner of Cleary Produce, harvesting and selling for lettuce growers of southern New Mexico.

"Bud" as he was known by many, will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor, generosity, and trustworthiness. He had a passion for snow skiing and jogging. He was humble and kind; a family man with a strong faith in God who helped others and enjoyed supporting various charities throughout his lifetime. He loved spending time with family and friends especially at his cabin on the lake in the high mountains of Colorado.

He was proceeded in death by his wife, Frances J. Cleary, his son, Timothy J. Cleary, and his sister Maxine F. Noel. He is survived by his sons Michael (Lynda) Cleary, of Elephant Butte, NM., Christopher ( Joanne) Cleary of Yuma, Az., and daughters, Kelley Coffeen Holt (Roger) Las Cruces, NM and Katie (Craig) Magdaleno, Henderson, Nevada, his grandchildren, Jeremy Cleary, Holly (Robbie) Mayes, Daniel (Jessica) Coffeen, Brooke (Jacob) Flores, Chanel, Cass and Jagan Cleary and Austin, Macy, Paisley, and Chase Magdaleno and his great grandchildren Josie Cleary, Blayke Magdaleno and Charlee Mayes.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Thoughts and prayers are very much

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
