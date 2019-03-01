|
|
|
Edward L. Rodriguez
Santa Clara - Edward L. Rodriguez, 73, a resident of Santa Clara, NM entered eternal rest Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Hospitals of Providence Sierra campus in El Paso, TX. He was born December 14, 1946 in Santa Rita, NM to Eduardo S. Rodriguez and Natividad Lopez. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Army. He is survived by three sons, Dion Rodriguez of Silver City; Benjamin Rodriguez and wife Samantha of Canton, GA; Chris Allison of Santa Clara; four daughters, Deann Rodriguez and husband Joe of Bayard; Virginia Lynn Sanchez and husband Jeremy of Silver City; Corrina Maestas and husband Derek of Española, NM; Valerie Palomarez and husband Johnny of Vanadium; twenty-five grandchildren, Angela, Brandi, Ixyanna, Marisella, Christopher, Aaron, Joshua, Isabella, Zander, Zerak, Rion, Gabrielle, Ethan, Jubal, Johnny Jr., Matthew, Justin, Gabriel, Zackary, Jadyn, Candice, Alysha, Nanette, and Joseph; four great-greatgrandchildren, Ezekiel, Audrina, Ava, and Dylan; one brother, Jerry Rodriguez of Bayard; two sisters, Bernice Pacheco and husband Carlos of Bayard; Diana Quintero and husband Jorge of Scottsdale, AZ; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Rita Rodriguez ('16); one brothers, Tommy Rodriguez; one granddaughter, Jasmine. Visitation will be Thursday, February 28 from 5-6pm at Terrazas Funeral Chapels with the holy rosary being recited by Deacon Art Gutierrez at 6pm. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, March 1 at 9:30am at Santa Clara Catholic Church with Father Robert Becerra officiating. Concluding service and interment will follow at Fort Bayard National Cemetery with full military honors. Pallbearers will be Joe Rodriguez, Joseph Rodriguez, Aaron Rodriguez, Chris Rodriguez, Johnny Palomarez Jr., Matthew Palomarez, Jeremy Sanchez, and Rion Sanchez. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones we love" ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More