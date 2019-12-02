|
Edward Leonard Looker, age 73, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania to Paul E. Kightllinger and Beatrice Ace Kightlinger on Wednesday, April 3, 1946. When he was 7, his father passed away at the age of 20 he changed his last name to Looker after his beloved stepfather William "Bill" Looker. Edward Retired from the Deming Police Department after 27 years of service and from the Army National Guard after 40 years of service. He served I the 93rd Troop Command Army National guard as Command Sergeant Major. Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Shawna Looker; father, Paul Kightlinger; mother, Beatrice "Bea" Ace Kightlinger; and stepfather, William M. Looker. He is survived by his cherished fiancée, Connie Thompson of Denver, Colorado; daughter, Lori Bellamy of Deming, New Mexico; two brothers, Paul "Butch' Looker of Deming, New Mexico, and Robert "Bobby" Looker of Tucson, New Mexico. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery 3410 E. Pine St Deming, NM 88030. Please visit the online guestbook for Edward at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 11, 2019