Edwin Alfred Baisel
Las Cruces -
Ed (Edwin Alfred) Baisel, 79, Las Cruces, NM, passed away April 5 after a brief illness.
Ed was born in Queens, NY on 2-7-40 to Martha Scapleharn and Edwin C. Baisel. He worked for Con Edison at Indian Point Nuclear Generating Station for 32 years before retiring in 1993 to Las Cruces, NM.
He is survived by his partner, Caroline Barr, step children, Dr. Rachel Perry, Houston, TX, and her children Logan and Izabelle, Padma Mallapragada and Balaji Suraparaju and their children Mihir and Gayatri, Montrose, CA.
His children from a previous marriage, Laura Barker, Richlands, NC. Her children, Ian Jones and Wife Jennifer, children Logan, Chloe and Addison of Peoria, AZ. Dylan Barker and wife Sabrina, Onyx, CA. Alicia Partin and husband, John, children Branden, Hannah and Benjamin, Masison Twp, PA. Daughter, Linda Matusch, her husband John and their children Sean and Gabriella, Wallkill, NY. Son, Edwin Baisel and wife, Diane, stepchildren, Dana Bissionette, Hopewell Junction, NY and David Barnard and wife Christina and their son, David, Wappingers Falls, NY.
His best buddies, the Wednesday coffee group, Dave Grear, Bill Hughes, Bill Peterson, Bob Hardy and Ralph Rivas.
He loved New Mexico, volunteered for the Bureau of Land Management for many years, was a rock hounder, gold panner, RVer, woodcarver, motorcycle loving traveling man. If music was playing he wanted to go and dance the night away. He was a loyal friend to so many, just a phone call away to come help anyone who needed him. You are loved and will be remembered with a smile.
Please come join us for a gathering to celebrate Ed's life at our home at 5260 Geronimo Trail, Las Cruces, NM on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2 pm.
Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM 88005
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 14, 2019