Edwin C. "Ned" Bixby
On Sunday, January 26, 2020, Ned Bixby, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at age 92.
Ned was born on February 1, 1927 in Santa Barbara, CA to Rufus and Florence (Herron) Bixby.
Ned served in the U.S. Army, graduated from the University of Colorado and spent most of his career as a hospital administrator. He was a long-time member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Ned retired in 1984 and moved with his family to Las Cruces, NM.
Ned had a passion for tennis, not just playing,, but teaching and racquet stringing. He also enjoyed golf, music and dancing. Ned was an enthusiastic volunteer with the Auxiliary at Memorial Medical Hospital the last few years of his life.
Ned was preceded in death by his father, Rufus, and his mother, Florence. He is survived by his wife Jodie, his five children, Roslyn, Juliet, Blake, Brian and Andreia, and 16 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A celebration of a life well lived will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Good Samaritan Village in the creative arts room between 2PM and 5PM. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Mesilla Valley Hospice 299 E. Montana Ave, Las Cruces NM 88005 or the Las Cruces Tennis Association P.O. Box 62, Las Cruces, NM 88004.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2020