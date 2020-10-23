Edwin Gene Verploegh
Las Cruces - Edwin Gene Verploegh, long-time resident of Las Cruces, New Mexico, was re-birthed to spirit on October 17, 2020 at the age of 93. Ed was born to James Alan and Ola Mary (Price) Verploegh on November 6, 1926 in Tingley, Iowa. He was called "Brother", being the last of the four boys. Ed enlisted in the US Army Air Forces at age 17, around 1943. Training at Chanute Field near Chicago made him a lifelong Cubbies fan. He managed to be posted in Albuquerque, NM, where he also served in the Air Force during the Korean War. It was there that he met his wife, Carol, and they married in 1952.
Growing up during the Depression in a small town shaped Ed's outlook in many ways - use thrift to make do, appreciate your family and friends, be ready to help your neighbor. Ed and his wife were accomplished adoberos, and they built their first home together in Corrales, NM. They farmed, and gardened, and added-on a kindergarten to raise the kids in the neighborhood. Meanwhile, Ed taught middle school and was a guidance counselor at Sandia and Cibola high schools. Their greatest adventure was to teach in Ethiopia, and those travels around eastern Africa and back through Europe became a defining moment for the whole family.
Ed loved his students, and his fellowship at First Congregational Church in Albuquerque, but the self-sufficient savings led to an early retirement and a move to Mesilla Park, NM. He and Carol built another passive-adobe active-solar net-zero eco-green home long before those were a thing. Ed farmed and gardened that land and played hard with the five grandkids. Ed was proud to be a private pilot. He flew light planes, balloons, and his powered parachute too! He was an avid woodworker, sculptor and jewelry-maker, generously gifting most of his pieces. He and Carol RV'd around all 50 states and traveled to at least that many countries all told. As parents, they instilled a profound ethic to steward this Earth's resources, and to care for God's most impoverished creatures.
Ed made a 35-year career of volunteering in Las Cruces. He worked at Mountain View Co-op, delivered Meals on Wheels, and worked tirelessly gleaning, cleaning, cooking and serving at the Soup Kitchen. Ed also worked with Civitan, chartered the local Habitat for Humanity, and used to build like crazy. Ed pushed for construction of Unidad Park, and the Plaza de las Cruces where his legacy lies in the sundials created in those spaces. He devoted many years to directorships in his beloved First Christian Church family. He acutely felt other's needs, and often wrote for Peace, and worked toward Justice. He lived by the words of Kipling, "What you do when you don't have to, determines what you will be when you can no longer help it." If reading this moves you so, reach out to a local mission, and tell them Mr. Ed sent you.
Ed's laugh will be missed - by the child in most of us; his integrity - by the many people who loved him; and his generous spirit - by those strangers he had yet to meet. The family thanks La-Paz Graham's Funeral Home for their assistance and on-line tribute. A special thanks to Ms. Trevas Younger and staff at The Heritage Assisted Living for their grace and compassion. Ed's Spirit lives on in his sons, Curtis and John; daughter, Lisa; daughters-in-love, Faith Hutson and Gina D'Ambrosio; and beloved Grand-children Russell, Benjamin, Miriam, Addie, and Connor. We rejoice in Ed's Reward from Our Lord, his Reunion with Carol, and our Celebration of the life he shared with Us.
P.S. Ed always wanted to have one of his jokes published in this paper. He must have submitted ten puns hoping one would see print. Unfortunately, no pun in ten did. Ed always said, "If I don't see you in the future… I will see you in the Pasture." Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com