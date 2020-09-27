Edwina Pearlina Moses



Columbia - Edwina Pearlina Moses, of Columbia, MD, passed away on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Alyshea McCant, Noudjal Gamougoun, Jamilah Gamougoun, and Johonniuss Chemweno; and her grandchildren, Imani Dailey, Ivander Wilson, Adia Ducksworth, Desmond Chemweno, Saniya Ducksworth, and Jordan Chemweno. She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Hannah Moses.



Edwina Pearlina Ann Moses II was a woman who walked through life looking at the beauty in everyone and trying to help those see the beauty in themselves. She was kind and giving and always wanted to help those in need. She was a God-fearing woman who prayed relentlessly for those she loved. Edwina will be missed by all and She is loved by her four children.



Services are private. Please omit flowers.









