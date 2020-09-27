1/1
Edwina Pearlina Moses
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwina Pearlina Moses

Columbia - Edwina Pearlina Moses, of Columbia, MD, passed away on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Alyshea McCant, Noudjal Gamougoun, Jamilah Gamougoun, and Johonniuss Chemweno; and her grandchildren, Imani Dailey, Ivander Wilson, Adia Ducksworth, Desmond Chemweno, Saniya Ducksworth, and Jordan Chemweno. She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Hannah Moses.

Edwina Pearlina Ann Moses II was a woman who walked through life looking at the beauty in everyone and trying to help those see the beauty in themselves. She was kind and giving and always wanted to help those in need. She was a God-fearing woman who prayed relentlessly for those she loved. Edwina will be missed by all and She is loved by her four children.

Services are private. Please omit flowers.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros. Funeral Services, P.A.
5560 Sterrett Place
Columbia, MD 21044
(410) 730-7230
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved