Efren Carabajal Grado
Efren Carabajal Grado was born in Las Cruces New Mexico to Frances Grado on July 5, 1958. He graduated from Las Cruces High School. Efren began his career with the City of Las Cruces in October of 1978 where he was a dedicated and loyal street crewman until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure at the City of Las Cruces he made many friends that will miss him dearly. He was an avid NASCAR enthusiast and enjoyed watching the races at Applebee's and Hooters where he also formed lifelong friendships. In his younger years, Efren enjoyed stock car racing at what is now known as the Southern New Mexico Speedway. The family would like to thank the servers at both establishments for keeping Efren happy and fed.
He entered eternal life on December 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Grado, and his grandmother, Eugenia Carabajal Segovia.
Efren is survived by his brother Manuel C. Grado and his family of Corona, California and an uncle Paul Carabajal of Las Cruces, NM. Also those left to mourn him are many cousins and relatives throughout the Mesilla Valley.
Visitation for Efren is scheduled for Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with a rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. at La-Paz Graham's Funeral Home. The mass of resurrection will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church with the Rev. Alejandro Urena presiding. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
Pallbearers will be Ramon Segovia, Jason Ward, Daniel Carabajal, Brian Nieto, Benji Salcido, and Fred Mendoza.
