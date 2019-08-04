|
Efren D. Valdez
Hatch - It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved companion, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, EFREN "PICHON" D. VALDEZ, age 52, of Hatch on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 20, 1966 in La Loma, Durango, Mexico to Pablo Valdez and Teresa Diaz. "Pichon" as he was fondly known to his family and friends loved working in the fields, his passion was picking and selling chile (green chile season being his favorite time). He enjoyed making boxes and ristras (which he treated with lots of care). Pichon loved watching things grow; spending time with his children and loving them unconditionally. He enjoyed listening to music especially Vicente Fernandez and watching boxing with family and friends. Pichon loved challenges and was always up for a bet playing dominos and cards. Pichon was such a loveable and friendly person who would not hesitate to lend a hand to whomever needed it. He worked hard to provide his family with the best life he could. Efren enjoyed cooking and loved food. He was a member of the Catholic Church.
Survivors include his longtime companion, Ina Franzoy of Salem; his daughters, Ivy Jasmine Valdez and her husband Cesar Rodriguez, Kaytlin Valdez and Daniel Piñon
all of Greeley, CO, and Rebeca Valdez of Salem; three sons, Paul Valdez and Garrett Franzoy both of Salem, Gerardo Varela of Las Cruces; two brothers, Albino Valdez and Jose Diaz; five sisters, Paulina, Bertha, Francisca and Petra Valdez, and Ernestina De La Cruz Diaz. Other survivors include two grandchildren, Mia Valdez and Daniel Piñon Jr.; his former companion, Mayela Varela of Greeley, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Timoteo Valdez and Atanasio Valdez Diaz.
Visitation for Efren will begin at 6 PM Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church, 120 Hartman in Hatch where the Recitation of the Holy Rosary is scheduled for 7 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Funeral Mass at 10 AM Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in the same church with Reverend Juan Camilo Montoya officiating. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem where he will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Paul Valdez, Cesar Rodriguez, Garrett Franzoy, Pete Atencio, Agustin and Jose Caraza.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your Exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 4, 2019