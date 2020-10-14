Efren Michael Leon
Las Cruces - Efren Michael Leon, age 50 passed away on 9-30-2020. He was born on 9-9-70 in Albuquerque New Mexico to Kathy Leon-Cleland and Efren Manuel "Ben" Leon Jr. He is survived by his wife Deborah Maestas Leon, sons, Arel Candido Leon and Amadeo David Leon, mother Kathy Leon-Cleland and step-father Michael Cleland, brother David (Angela) Leon, sister Jennifer Leon, mother in-law Nina Maestas, sister in-law Lucia (Rick) Chavez, 2 nieces, 5 nephews and 4 great nephews . Many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Efren Sr. and Annabelle Leon and by his father Efren Manuel Leon Jr. Efren held a bachelors degree in Fine Art and a masters degree in Early Childhood that he obtained at NMSU. He was a parishioner at Santa Rosa de Lima for 24 years, where he was a lector, a 4th degree Knight of Columbus and the Deputy Grand Knight. He devoted his time for many years in the community as a soccer coach and mentor. Efren had a passion for life and enjoyed sharing his many talents in music and art with all those he came in contact with. Efren was kind hearted, light in spirit, he radiated love, connection, and joy to everyone around him. Once in human form and now an angel watching over us. Even though he is no longer in this world his living heart will be a beacon of light to all. He will be missed by many but never forgotten. He loved art, music, laughter, and joyous occasions and so we say goodbye to Efren with beautiful sunrises and sunsets to remember him by. With the current pandemic restrictions we have chosen to postpone a "Celebration of Life" when the time is right.
