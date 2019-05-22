|
Eleanor C. Alvillar
Mesilla - Eleanor C. Alvillar, 87, a resident of Mesilla, New Mexico, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 after an illness. Nora spent her life caring for her family. Though she was petite in stature, many can attest to her inner strength. She was a woman of great faith and loved her family very much. Her smile and laugh was infectious. She will be missed dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Nasario and Josephine Chavez, and by her sisters, Betty and Viola. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Cesario Alvillar, her children Cesario Alvillar and wife Patricia Ann, Armando Alvillar and wife Patsy, Theresa Alvillar and Roberta Alvillar, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Services were held at Basilica San Albino Catholic Church on May 13, 2019.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 22, 2019