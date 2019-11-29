Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Las Cruces - ELEANOR WEITZBERG GOLDBERG, was born in 1929 in the Bronx, New York. A strong willed woman, she married Julius Goldberg, a New York Firefighter and an outdoorsman. Together they moved to Yonkers, NY with their cocker spaniel, Honey. There they raised their son, Jay, before moving to Los Angeles, California in the late 1960s, where they continued to enjoy fishing, camping, gardening and traveling.

The family moved to Las Cruces, in their retirement years. Eleanor loved her home and enjoyed amazingly close and supportive friendships with their neighbors and friends. She was often seen in the community with her dog Missy, whom was her companion for many years.

Eleanor cared for her husband through a time of prolonged illness. She is survived by her son, Jay, as well as by nephews and nieces. Shelley & Glenn Honig, Norman Weitzberg, Fred & Eka Weitzberg, Fern & Harold Capeloto. (Nephews and nieces, and their children and grandchildren).

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
