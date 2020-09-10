Eleanor Suchman
Eleanor Suchman was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 8, 1925 to Frances (Lavender) and Irving Feinberg. She passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 at home in Las Cruces, New Mexico where she lived with her devoted husband of sixty-seven years, Norman.
She grew up with her parents and two sisters, Ruth who was five years older and Ruby who was eight years younger, on Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn over the family's florist business. From this she developed a lifelong love of flowers.
Eleanor often said that she was ahead of her time. To be more hip, she changed her name from Eleanor to Elle. Elle took pride in starting a successful office/carpet cleaning business, Buff-Away, in New York City with Norman.
Elle was a loving wife to Norman. After retiring, they lived for seventeen years in Westhampton Beach, New York where they loved the beach and walking their dog, Elvis, a feisty Coton. In spirit they remained life-long New Yorkers even after moving to Las Cruces in January 2018.
Eleanor will be remembered as an intelligent, thoughtful, caring woman who made friends easily. An avid reader, she always had a book or magazine on hand to read and discuss. She valued the conversations that she had with her daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren. She was proud of the accomplishments of her family and cherished attending, hearing about and seeing photos of everyone's marriages, graduations, travels and significant events.
Eleanor leaves behind her beloved husband, Norman, daughters Sally and Carol, sons-in-law Brian and Rob, grandchildren Sara, Nicole, Trace, Maxwell and their spouses and great grandchildren, Stellan and Luca.
She will be greatly missed every day, but her spirit and loving thoughts will live on.
If you would like, donations may be made in Elle's name to Roadrunner Food Bank of Las Cruces, 505 S. Main St. Suite 149A Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001 575-523-4390. www.rrfg.org