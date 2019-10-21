|
Elena G. Escontrias
Mesquite - ELENA G. ESCONTRIAS, age 74, of Mesquite passed from this life on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born August 25, 1945 in El Paso, Texas to Manuel D. and Guadalupe Pacheco Gonzalez, Elena was employed as a substitute teacher with the Gadsden Independent School District. She was a member of the Catholic Church and volunteered her time as a distributor with the Casa de Peregrinos Food Program.
Survivors include her loving husband of forty-eight years, Julian Escontrias of the family home; two sons, Julian and Paul Escontrias; four brothers, Francisco, Pedro, Albert and Raúl Gonzalez; three sisters, Gloria Martinez, Diana Montoya and Guadalupe Archuleta. Elena was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Ernestina Espudo.
Visitation for Mrs. Escontrias will begin at 6 PM Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. The Funeral Service will be celebrated at 2 PM Friday, October 25, 2019 in the same chapel. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Missionary Ridge Cemetery in Mesquite where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Julian, Julian Jr., and Paul Escontrias, Albert Gonzalez, Noel and Saul Martinez.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019