Elena V. Meza
Las Cruces - Elena Meza, 87, of Las Cruces, was called home on November 12, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Emilio Valles and Maria Chacon on March 2, 1932 in Santa Barbara, Chihuahua.
Elena's courageous heart and desire for a better life for her future children are the primary reasons she and her husband emigrated to the United States in 1960. She worked at Stahmann Farms and then later Mountain Pass Canning Company in Anthony, Texas for 21 years.
Elena formulated multiple lifelong friendships and was a humble role model of love for family, strength, and work ethic. She was the perfect combination of tough love, persistence and a caring spirit. She was adventurous and fearless—a quality that sometimes-landed speeding tickets in her early years. That intrepidness continued throughout her life. She shared her love for embroidering and knitting, volunteering 12 years at East Side Senior Center to create hats and blankets for the elderly residing in assisted living facilities. Elena enjoyed gardening, spending hours tending to her beautiful roses. But the flowers most precious to her were her five grandchildren: Anthony, Eddie, Kelsey, Domonique, and Isaiah.
Elena was a member of the "groupies"—a group of ladies who met regularly to enjoy and sing along to mariachi music. Her spunky demeanor and elegance filled the room. Her lovely smile will be missed by all.
She is survived by her daughter, Colonel Patricia Meza, US Air Force retired, of San Antonio, Texas, and her son, Corporal Roman Meza, US Marine Corps (Monica Meza) of Las Cruces.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Isaias Meza, and her daughter, Veronica Meza.
Public visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, November 18, at Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church, 5035 Holsome Road, Las Cruces. Rosary will take place at 10:30 a.m. and Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Rite of Committal and burial will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 5140 West Picacho Avenue, where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband. Serving as casket bearers will be: Roman Meza, Isaiah Meza, Eddie Torres, Anthony Meza, Klint Krueger, Rafael Ruiz, Gary Parham.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made towards breast cancer research.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019