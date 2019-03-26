|
Elias Diaz
Anthony - ELIAS ZUNIGA DIAZ, age 94, of Anthony, NM entered eternal life on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Providence Memorial Hospital - Trans Mountain Campus surrounded by his loving family. Born in Durango, Mexico to Aurelio and Juana Zuniga Diaz on August 15, 1924, Mr. Diaz had been a longtime area resident. He was an upholsterer by trade and a communicant at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include four sons, Calletano Diaz of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, MX, Jaime Diaz of T or C, Armando Diaz of Durango, MX, and Eric Gomez (Iris Martinez) of Anthony; two daughters, Jessica Gomez (Greg Martinez) of Mesquite, and Raquel Lugo of Denver, CO. Other survivors include eight grandchildren, Anahi, Natalie, Leslie, and Melanie Martinez, Rosie and Patricia Gomez, Michael and Jaime Diaz Jr., as well as numerous other grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Inez Diaz in 2002 and a daughter, Patricia Diaz.
Visitation will begin at 9 AM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in St. Anthony Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln Avenue with the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 10 AM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Anthony Cemetery where he will be laid to rest alongside his wife.
Serving as casket bearers will be Jaime, Michael and Jaime Diaz Jr., Greg Martinez, Eric Gomez and Paul Morales.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 26, 2019