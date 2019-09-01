|
Elias R. Valdez
Las Cruces - ELIAS R. VALDEZ, age 85, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Born September 17, 1933 in Derry, NM to Eulogio and Vicenta Rodriguez Valdez, Elias had been a lifelong area resident. He retired as a groundskeeper from Southern New Mexico State Fairgrounds and was an Ordained Minister.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of forty-three years, Maria Magdalena Valdez of the family home; six sons, Eli E., Conrad E., Juan E., Manuel E., and Adan S. Valdez all of Las Cruces, René E. Valdez of Dallas, TX; two daughters, Jose V. Solis and Sarah S. Valdez both also of Las Cruces; five stepsons, Bobby Astorga of Mesa, AZ; Rudy and Danny Astorga, Henry and Joe Albert Parra; four stepdaughters, Gloria Astorga, Angie Barela, and Patty Holguin all also of Las Cruces, and Terry Guillen of Portales; two sisters, Delia V. Muñoz of Tucson, AZ and Dolores V. De Frates of California. Other survivors include numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Ezequiel, Eliseo, Raúl and Gonzalo Valdez; two sisters, Socorro Fuentes and Anita Quintana.
Visitation for Mr. Valdez will begin at 1 PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in La Jornada Apostolic Church, 1205 Ridgetop Drive where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 1:30 PM with Pastor Matthew Garcia officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where he will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Johnny, Paul, Angel and Sonny Astorga, Daniel Yazzie, and Cheylub Talamantes. Honorary bearers will be Pete Lucero and Albert Holguin.
The family would like to express a special thank you and gratitude to the staff of La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice for the exceptional care given to Elias.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 1, 2019