Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Rosary
Following Services
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Genevie's Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
St Joseph's Catholic Cemetery
Elide Yvonne Garcia Obituary
Elide Yvonne Garcia Jose Luis Wences

Elide Yvonne Garcia, 25, passed away unexpected December 7th 2019 in El Paso, Texas along with her precious beloved son Jose Luis Wences "Junior," 6.

Elide and Junior were born in El Paso, Texas. She was a student at New Mexico State University and planned a career in law enforcement. Elide had a brave sprit with many goals to become bigger and better. She loved her family and embraced motherhood. Her son Junior had her character and was full of ambitious thoughts. Together they were out to conquer the world. Junior was energetic, inquisitive and was not afraid to ask questions. He attended first grade at Cesar Chavez Elementary. They were both studious and fearless to the unknown. Elide was the first of her family to attend college and looked forward to setting this path for her siblings and son. Her parents could not have been any more proud. Elide and Junior will be sorely missed.

Elide and Junior are survived by Junior's father Jose Luis Wences; parents/grandparents, Jesus Daniel and Manuela Garcia; Elide's five siblings, Janet Garcia, Jesus Garcia Jr., Jessica Garcia, Michael Garcia, and Angel Garcia; and many nephew, nieces and cousins.

Pallbearers will be: Jesus Garcia, Jose Luis Wences, Jesus Garcia Jr., Michael Garcia, Angel Garcia, Jesus Reyes, Cesar Solis, and Pedro Valles

Visitation will be Monday December 16, 2019 at 5:00 pm followed by the Rosary, Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Genevie's Catholic Church, with burial to follow at St Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
