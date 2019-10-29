Services
Elinor M. Shculte

Elinor M. Shculte Obituary
Elinor M. Shculte

Las Cruces - ELINOR HASKALL MILLS SCHULTE, age 92, passed away quietly on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society Assisted Living in Las Cruces. Born, November 7, 1926 in Albuquerque. "Ellie", as she was fondly known will always be remembered for her happy smile and will be missed by her family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold H. Schulte in 1986.

At her request cremains will be inurned at Walker B. Mills Family Lot in Stuart's Corner Cemetery in Bolsters Mills, Maine.

Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
