Las Cruces - Elisa P. Castillo passed away peacefully on June 6th, 2020 at Mountain View Hospital in Las Cruces, NM. She was born March 29th, 1931 in Indé, Durango to Vicente and Lucia Peña. She moved to the United States in her early adulthood and lived most of her life in Rincon, New Mexico. She was a hard worker, dedicated mother, and deeply loved the people in her community. She lived her life to the fullest doing the things that brought her joy such as spending time with her grandchildren, helping those in need, and having fun doing the things she loved to do. She remains well known and well-loved in her community and will always be remembered for her generosity and compassion. She was preceded in death by her son Pablo Castillo and survived by two siblings; Elena Peña Alderete and Refugio Peña Alderete. She is also survived by her children Ignacio Bernal, Cesaria Muñoz, Lucia Searcy, Jose Baca, Lorenzo Castillo, Soledad Garcia-King and 19 grandchildren. Elisa was dearly loved by all her family and now rests in the arms of our Lord. If you wish to attend her services the rosary will take place at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, June 10th at Our Lady of All Nations in Rincon, NM. Visitation for family and friends will be at 5:00 P.M. The funeral will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 11th followed by her burial at the Rincon Cemetery. Due to Covid and limited seating contact the family for further information. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
