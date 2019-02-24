|
Elizabeth Ann Baca "Lizzy", 44, Deming resident joined the rest of the angels in heaven Wednesday February 20, 2019 at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona.
Visitation will be Sunday February 24, 2019 from 3 until 6 o'clock in the afternoon at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Rosary will follow at 7 o'clock at Saint Ann's Catholic Church led by Guillermina Macias. Mass of the Christian Burial will take place Monday February 25, 2019 at 10 o'clock in the morning at Saint Ann's Catholic Church. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Father Manuel F. Ibarra, Pastor, will officiate. A gathering of friends and family will follow at Saint Ann's Parish Hall.
"Lizzy" as she was affectionately known was born December 21, 1974 to Velia Vasquez and Julian Baca in Deming. She was a special child since birth and attended Life Quest Day Habilitation and enjoyed her community activities, being on the Special Olympic bowling team, dancing and holiday parties with her peers. Last year she was crowned Queen at the First Annual Down Syndrome Celebration in Deming. She served as a volunteer at the Senior Center. Summertime was important to her because she would spend her time swimming at her "Uncle Sam's Aquatic Center". Lizzy was an active member of Saint Ann's where she was an altar server and a member of the League of Sacred Heart.
She is survived by her step-mother, Martha Baca of the home who raised her after the death of her mother, Velia in 1996; sister, Clara Gonzalez and husband Jesus; brothers, Henry Baca and wife Ivy, Marty Baca and wife Janet all of Deming; caregiver, Mary Helen Ochoa. Nieces and nephews survive her as well as many uncles, aunts and extended family of classmates.
Preceded in death by her parents, Julian Baca in 2017 and Velia Baca in 1996.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Baca, Albino Cardona, Ezequiel, Isaac and Adrian Schultz and Jesus Gonzalez.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 24, 2019