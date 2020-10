Elizabeth Araiza RosaLas Cruces - Elizabeth Araiza Rosa age 63 passed away October 6, 2020 from Dementia at Casa De Oro Center in Dona Ana. She was born May 11, 1957 in Los Angeles California Daughter of Richard Araiza and Trinidad PadillaElizabeth Araiza Rosa preceded in death by her Father Richard Araiza her Mother Trinidad Padilla and her brothers Richard Jr Araiza, and Albert AraizaShe was survived by her children Monica Rosa, Jacob Rosa, Priscilla Rosa, Adelneri Saenz (Joseph C Saenz) and her grandchildren Esperanza Ibarra, Gina Rios, Victoria Ibarra, Joey Ibarra, Erica Montoya, her great grandson Tiago Rios, and her brothers Adolph Araiza, Robert Araiza her sisters Beatrice DeLaRiva, Lilly Araiza, Elena HernandezElizabeth enjoyed attending Bible studies, spending time with her children and having adventures she was free spirited loving and was known for her cooking.Memorial Service will be held for close family and friends on Saturday October 24, 2020 from 10am to 12n at La Mesa Community Church Address: 893 San Jose St La Mesa NM 88044.Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com