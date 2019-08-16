Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
1927 - 2019
Elizabeth Burgess Obituary
Elizabeth Burgess

Las Cruces - Elizabeth Burgess passed away at the age of 92 at her assisted living facility here in Las Cruces on August 12, 2019.

She was born July 19, 1927, in Douglas, Arizona, to Ira B. and Hattie E. Richards. After attending several small local schools, she went to New Mexico State University where she met and married Fred Burgess in 1948. Then in 1962, after returning to college, she earned a bachelor's degree in education, and began teaching elementary school for 22 years.

She loved playing 42 and visiting with family and friends. Even at the age of 92, her smile could still light up a room, and one could occasionally get a glimpse of her mischievous sense of humor. She was greatly loved by all who met her and will be missed tremendously.

She is survived by her two daughters Betty James (husband Will) and Freda Upchurch, 5 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Burgess, her parents, four brothers, two sisters, and one granddaughter.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 17th, at Getz Funeral Home. James Pratt will officiate the ceremony, and all are welcome to attend to celebrate Elizabeth's life. Her family want to especially thank the Heritage House for their loving care these last two years.

Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 16, 2019
