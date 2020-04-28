Services
Elizabeth Mildred Lasch


1921 - 2020
Elizabeth Mildred Lasch Obituary
Elizabeth Mildred Lasch

Elizabeth Mildred Lasch entered eternal life on April 23, 2020 at the age of 98 and is with her heavenly Father and husband.

On June 4, 1921, Elizabeth was born on a farm in Venango County PA. Her parents were George and Helen Holder whose last residence was Wellsburg, PA.

Elizabeth graduated from Albion High School and pursued office work in various industries of which the most enjoyable was being a home engineer.

This beautiful lady was the most devoted and loving wife and companion to her husband Dr. Henry A. Lasch whom she married in 1941. During their 65 years she loved to cook, read, sew and do many crafts. She like to go on camping trips and enjoyed the outdoors. She loved to read, go collecting on beaches and in forests while Henry and their children fished and hunted. She also enjoyed travel with her family across all of the USA, Canada, Mexico and other countries of which her favorite was New Zealand. She and Henry visited many scenic and historic sites.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Linda Hamilton (Jere'), Laramie, WY; son, Larry Lasch (Chamnong), Thailand; grandson, Lare' Hamilton, Laramie, WY; granddaughters, Lizabeth Lasch, Whitefish Montana; Lauren Lasch, Napa, CA; and great grandsons, Brayde' and Ryle' Hamilton and great-granddaughter, Hayle' Hamilton, Laramie, WY.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Henry, brother Nelson Holder, and sisters Thelma Hecker and Norma Jones.

All contributions should be given to your favorite church or charity.

We will have a celebration of Elizabeth's life with immediate family this summer.

Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
