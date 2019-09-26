Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Rosary
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Albert the Great Newman Parish
2615 S. Solano
View Map
Memorial Mass
Following Services
St. Albert the Great Newman Parish
2615 S. Solano
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizario Sandoval
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizario J. "Lee" Sandoval

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizario "Lee" J. Sandoval

Las Cruces - ELIZARIO "LEE" J. SANDOVAL, age 86, of Las Cruces entered eternal life to be with his heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by all his loved ones. He was born November 29, 1932 in Truchas, NM to Apolinar and Pablita Romero Sandoval. "Lee" as he was fondly known to family and friends was an Administrator for the Las Cruces Public Schools and a devote member of the Roman Catholic Church where he volunteered his time to praying rosaries. He also contributed his time to the soup kitchen.

Those left to mourn his passing include a daughter, Rebecca Nezzer (Xavier Acosta) of Las Cruces; three sons, Daniel Lee Sandoval (Janie), Larry Thomas Sandoval (Diane) all also of Las Cruces, and Ronald Patrick Sandoval of Albuquerque; two brothers, Prescilliano Sandoval (Joanne), and Joe Sandoval all of Truchas; four sisters, Amelia Maestas of Truchas, Lorraine Long (Frank) of Albuquerque, Rosalie Vigil (Eddie) of Santa Fe and Fabie Sandoval also of Albuquerque. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Lee was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Barbara G. L. Sandoval on May 21, 2019; two brothers, Beningo and Adelaido Sandoval; a sister, Sister Rosina Sandoval; brother-in-law, Richard Maestas and great granddaughter, Bree Rigales.

Cremation has taken place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Newman Parish, 2615 S. Solano where the Memorial Mass will follow immediately thereafter with the Reverend Gino Wilcox, Celebrant. Military Honors will be accorded by the United State Army National Guard Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donation be made in Lee's memory to the , 1155 S. Telshor Boulevard, Las Cruces, NM 88011.

Service arrangement have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now