Elizario "Lee" J. Sandoval
Las Cruces - ELIZARIO "LEE" J. SANDOVAL, age 86, of Las Cruces entered eternal life to be with his heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by all his loved ones. He was born November 29, 1932 in Truchas, NM to Apolinar and Pablita Romero Sandoval. "Lee" as he was fondly known to family and friends was an Administrator for the Las Cruces Public Schools and a devote member of the Roman Catholic Church where he volunteered his time to praying rosaries. He also contributed his time to the soup kitchen.
Those left to mourn his passing include a daughter, Rebecca Nezzer (Xavier Acosta) of Las Cruces; three sons, Daniel Lee Sandoval (Janie), Larry Thomas Sandoval (Diane) all also of Las Cruces, and Ronald Patrick Sandoval of Albuquerque; two brothers, Prescilliano Sandoval (Joanne), and Joe Sandoval all of Truchas; four sisters, Amelia Maestas of Truchas, Lorraine Long (Frank) of Albuquerque, Rosalie Vigil (Eddie) of Santa Fe and Fabie Sandoval also of Albuquerque. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Lee was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Barbara G. L. Sandoval on May 21, 2019; two brothers, Beningo and Adelaido Sandoval; a sister, Sister Rosina Sandoval; brother-in-law, Richard Maestas and great granddaughter, Bree Rigales.
Cremation has taken place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Newman Parish, 2615 S. Solano where the Memorial Mass will follow immediately thereafter with the Reverend Gino Wilcox, Celebrant. Military Honors will be accorded by the United State Army National Guard Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donation be made in Lee's memory to the , 1155 S. Telshor Boulevard, Las Cruces, NM 88011.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 26, 2019