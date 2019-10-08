|
|
Elmina "Morena" R. Garza
La Mesa - Our beloved, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend, ELMINA "MORENA" RAMOS GARZA, age 88, of La Mesa entered eternal life to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Ciudad Mier, Tamaulipas, Mexico to Aurelio and Jovita Cavasos Ramos on March 6, 1931. "Morena", as she was fondly known to family and friends was a homemaker and a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include three sons, Homer Garza (Susan) of Mesquite, Jesse Garza (Wendy) of Las Cruces and Adriel Garza (Lupe) of San Miguel; four daughters, Yolanda Zambrano (Arnold) of Casas Grande, AZ, Laura Valenciano (Johnny) of Queen Creek, AZ, Mina Herrera (Andy) of Mesquite and Leticia Garza-Camuñez of La Mesa; three brothers, Joel Ramos of Simi Valley, CA, Oscar Ramos (Mari) and Luis Ramos (Licha) all of Roma TX; a sister, Elvia Vela also of Roma, TX. Other survivors include twenty-six grandchildren, forty-eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Morena was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Homer Garza Sr. in 2006; two grandsons, Homer Garza III and Andy Zambrano; a sister, Leonor Ramos.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street with the Reverend Theophine Okafor, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue.
Serving as casket bearers will be Omar, Estevan and Omar Herrera Jr., Jesse III, Matthew and Chance Garza.
The Garza Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 8, 2019