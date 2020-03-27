|
|
Eloisa Alvarez Chavez
Las Cruces - Just after the midnight hour our beloved sister's Spirit left her frail body to join her deceased family who were waiting to greet her and welcome her Home. She was born May 18, 1946, in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Juan L. and Eliza G. Alvarez. Eloisa was a kind child who was always considerate and helpful to her family, friends and pets. All her life she had a strong belief and faith in Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. She knew that life was eternal, and that she would see her family again after leaving this Earthly life. She was very close to her mother and sincerely missed her after she passed away.
She attended Alameda Jr. High and would talk to her sisters about her learning experiences with her teachers and friends. She attended and graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1966. Many times, her younger sister and her would walk more than two miles to get home. After high school, she did some traveling to California to spend time with extended family.
She married Danny Chavez in 1973 and they had one son Joseph Glen Chavez. She later attended NMSU Dona Ana Branch and earned an associate degree in Retail. She worked at Factory to You.
Eloisa loved to bake, and everyone enjoyed her biscochos at Christmas time. All her son's friends from childhood to the present day would lovingly call her mom and enjoyed her company. She always looked forward to September for canning time… She was known for canning green chile with tomatoes and seasonal fruit and vegetables. She was following this tradition learned from her mother and grandmother. She also made tamales with her son and daughter in law, Diane. She loved to garden and decorate her porch.
Some of her favorite hobbies included crocheting, reading, finding words in word search, caring for her pet cockatiels and parakeets and playing games on her phone. She also enjoyed visiting casinos in Albuquerque, where lived for 6 years, to observe the action. She was such a people watcher.
Eloisa always loved working with children, and she pursued that love by volunteering for the Grandparents Program. She volunteered at Alameda Elementary in her sister's classrooms assisting with kinders, first graders and second graders. The children loved "Miss Lala" and always made cards and gifts for her. They wanted to be the chosen student to read to her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Juan L. and Eliza G. Alvarez, Her brother, Johnny, sister Evelyn and her nephew Jeremiah English and brother-in-laws: Elfego "Sonny" Telles and Ray Trujillo and her loving pet poodle Venus.
Eloisa is survived by three sisters, Eva Trujillo, Mary Ellen Telles, and Elizabeth (Marty) Alvarez-English. Her son, Joseph Chavez, (Diane Chavez) grandson Jeremy Chavez and granddaughter Jordan Chavez. She is also survived by one maternal aunt Esther G. Cuaron, many cousins, and many nieces and nephews who will always remember her fondly.
Eloisa loved collecting angels and made sure they came with her from Albuquerque when she moved back to Las Cruces. Now she is living in harmony among the angels.
Services are scheduled for Monday, March 30, 2020 beginning at 1:30 pm.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions have been placed and limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to 5, Getz Funeral Home will be livestreaming services on Facebook for additional family, friends and the public to attend. Please log onto www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book and to view livestreaming.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020