Eloisa Estrada Polanco
Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend, ELOISA ESTRADA POLANCO, age 90, of Las Cruces on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loved ones. Born August 11, 1929 in Mesilla to Apolonio and Rosa Valencia Estrada, Eloisa was a loving homemaker and also worked in the food industry until her retirement. She was a devout Pentecostal.
Those left to mourn her passing include four sons, Ruben Polanco (Lucina), Joe Polanco (Rebecca), Greg Polanco and Eddie Polanco; two daughters, Rosemary Parra (Tom) and Cruzita Herrera (Joe Henry) all of Las Cruces; four brothers, Ernest Estrada, Roberto Estrada, Jimmy Estrada and Charlie Estrada (Nellie); a sister, Victoria Hallford (Kent) all also of Las Cruces. Other survivors include seventeen grandchildren, thirty-three great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Eloisa was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gregorio Polanco in 1972; four sisters, Minda Estrada, Eva Rojo, Millie Reyes and Estella Chavez; two brothers, Henry and Freddy Estrada; and a brother-in-law, Jose "Chacho" Polanco.
Visitation for Mrs. Polanco will begin at 10 AM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 10:30 AM with Pastors, Charles Tucker and Ralph Alvillar officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road.
Serving as casket bearers will be Ruben, Eddie, Joe and Greg Polanco, Chris Estrada, Joe Henry Herrera and Peter Lopez.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019