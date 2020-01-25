|
Eloisa G. Mestas
Las Cruces - Eloisa G. Mestas passed away December 29th, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to be with her Heavenly Father. She was born November 16th, 1937 to Miguel and Matilde Mestas in Ft. Fillmore, New Mexico. She graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1956. She worked for Rountree Cotton as a secretary and after First National Bank as a Purchasing Officer where she retired after 32 years of service.
Eloisa had many hobbies which included crafts and jewelry making, painting, and playing guitar and piano. She volunteered many years at the Munson Senior Center in the Craft Nook.
She is survived by her son, Larry Gonzales and wife Yolanda; daughter, Suzette Perez; grandchildren, Valerie, Tiffany, Christopher, and Vanessa; six great-grandchildren; one sister Olivia and husband John Philips; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Eloisa is preceded in death of both parents; sisters, Nora Fierro and Olga Barrio; brothers, Oscar Mestas and Ismael Mestas.
Funeral services for Eloisa are at 11am on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 at Basilica of San Albino in Mesilla, NM. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her name to St. Jude.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020