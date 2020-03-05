|
|
Eloisa L. Chacon
Eloisa Leoni Chacon passed away peacefully February 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 3, 1992 in Las Cruces, NM to Fernando (Fred) and Yvonne Chacon. She was a graduate of Las Cruces High School.
Eloisa was a loving, caring, and generous soul with a heart of gold. She was a talented artist who loved to draw and wanted to pursue a career as a tattoo artist. She loved to travel and was hoping to see the world one day.
Eloisa is survived by her father Fred, brothers Galvin and Brock, nephews Dominick and Jayden, niece Athena, her grandparents Abe and Berta Chacon, grandparents Eddie and Nora Trujillo, special Aunties and Uncles, cousins, and many others she considered family. She was preceded in death by her mother Yvonne.
Eloisa was generous in death as she was in life. Her organs were donated so that others may live.
A celebration of life will be held at the home of Mike and Kelly on March 21, 2020 at 3:00pm.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020