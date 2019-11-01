Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Resources
More Obituaries for Elvia Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvia Lorena Murillo Hernandez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elvia Lorena Murillo Hernandez Obituary
Elvia Lorena Murillo Hernandez

Las Cruces - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Elvia Lorena Murillo Hernandez

She was born to Juan and Graciela Hernandez, October 31, 1972. Lorena passed away in Cd. Juarez Mexico on October 27, 2019.

She is survived by her life companion Luis Alberto Cipriano,two sons Christian Cipriano and Luis Cipriano and her daughter Rosa Elizabeth Cipriano. She is preceded in death by her daughter Graciela Lizeth Hernandez.

Visitation for Lorena will be Monday November 4, 2019 at 6pm followed by a Rosary at 7pm at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. Her Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Tortugas. Lorena will be laid to rest at Doña Ana Cemetery following her Mass.

PallBearers will be Luis Cipriano, Christian Cipriano, Ivan Esparza, Sergio Esparza, George Ventura and Arturo Ventura.

Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -