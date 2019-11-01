|
Elvia Lorena Murillo Hernandez
Las Cruces - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Elvia Lorena Murillo Hernandez
She was born to Juan and Graciela Hernandez, October 31, 1972. Lorena passed away in Cd. Juarez Mexico on October 27, 2019.
She is survived by her life companion Luis Alberto Cipriano,two sons Christian Cipriano and Luis Cipriano and her daughter Rosa Elizabeth Cipriano. She is preceded in death by her daughter Graciela Lizeth Hernandez.
Visitation for Lorena will be Monday November 4, 2019 at 6pm followed by a Rosary at 7pm at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. Her Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Tortugas. Lorena will be laid to rest at Doña Ana Cemetery following her Mass.
PallBearers will be Luis Cipriano, Christian Cipriano, Ivan Esparza, Sergio Esparza, George Ventura and Arturo Ventura.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019