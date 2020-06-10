DEBBIE AND CYNTHIA
Elvira Escajeda Bejarano
Anthony - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, ELVIRA E. BEJARANO, age 80. On June 5, 2020, Elvira, joined our Creator and entered eternal rest. Elvira was born in Anthony, NM on February 27, 1940 to Jose Maria and Juanita Escajeda.
Elvira was an esteemed member of the Anthony community and surrounding area having owned a local business, Amigos Bookkeeping and Income Tax Service, that she owned with her husband for 32 years. Through their business, she helped numerous community members with tax preparation and offered countless hours of pro bono work. She was an avid voter registration volunteer and worked in many ways to vitalize the local Anthony economy. She enjoyed participating in her daughters and grandchildren's extracurricular activities throughout their upbringing.
Those left to mourn her passing include her mother, Juanita Escajeda; her daughters, Debbie Bejarano-Pastran, husband Richard, and Cynthia Bejarano husband Jeff Shepherd; her grandchildren, Daniel and Santana Pastran, and Joaquin Bejarano-Shepherd; Elvira's siblings, Emilia Vasquez (Tomás), Enrique Escajeda, Edelia Muñoz (Luis), Eugenio Escajeda and Elena Escajeda. She was preceded in death by her father, Jose Maria Escajeda, and her husband, of fifty-four years, Felix D. Bejarano.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited to 80. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln Avenue, where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 10:00 AM immediately followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM with Father Juan Tellez officiating. The Rite of Committal and Internment will follow in the Anthony Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be her sons-in-law, grandsons, and family: Richard Pastran, Jeffrey Shepherd, Daniel Pastran, Joaquin Bejarano-Shepherd, Ivan Salcedo, Enrique Escajeda, Eugenio Escajeda, Francisco Bejarano, and Ricky Bejarano.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.