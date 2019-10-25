|
Emery Edward Prather, Jr.
Emery Edward Prather, Jr., of Las Cruces, NM, passed away peacefully among loved ones on October 16, 2019 at University of New Mexico Hospital, Albuquerque, NM at the age of 57. After a 12-year battle with a failing heart.
Edward is survived by his parents, Emery Prather, Sr. of Albuquerque, NM and Janet Webb of Santa Fe, NM; wife, Melody (Cothern) Prather; daughter, Mychala Worthen (Keith) Las Cruces; brothers, Joseph (Elenore) Farmington, NM; Joshua, Albuquerque, NM: Jeremiah (Susie)Santa Fe, NM: several grandchildren and great grandchildren and a niece and two nephews. He is preceded in death by both is paternal and maternal grandparents and his sister, Luanne.
Edward was a Veteran of the United States Army and of Operation Desert Storm 1991, a great man with a kind heart and firm handshake. He was an instant friend to everyone he met. He was a great husband, father, friend, brother, uncle, companion, confidant, card player and backseat video gamer. He loved the outdoors and missed it greatly in his later life. He enjoyed learning. He taught himself everything he knew from welding to computer programming. He was a former member of the Boy Scouts of America, the United States Army National Guard, the United States Army Reserve, the American Legion and an active member of Community of Christ. Edward will be missed by his family and friends, but he now walks tall in the kingdom of heaven free from pain and earthly limitations.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses of the Medical ICU at University of New Mexico Hospital, with special thanks to Dr. Nick Villalobos for his dedication during Edward's last days. Also, Dr. Roset Samuel for going above and beyond to get him the help he needed. Finally, they would also like to thank Romero's Funeral Home, Belen, NM for their caring and help during this difficult time.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 pm, November 16, 2019 at Community of Christ 1210 Montana, Las Cruces, NM. with a reception to follow. Elders Jill and Gary Grammer will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Edward's life. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to help support his wife during this transitional time. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/prather-family-donation Condolences can be sent to https://www.romerofuneralhomenm.com/obituaries/Emery-Prather/
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019