Emilia Armendariz Rocha
Las Cruces - EMILIA ARMENDARIZ ROCHA, age 89, lifelong resident of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 5, 1931 to Manuel and Antonia Tellez Armendariz. In 1987 Emilia retired as a bookkeeper, and was a communicant at the Cathedral of Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Survivors include five daughters, Barbara Plancarte of Arkansas, Becky Garibay (Chuy), Michelle, Victoria and Louise Rocha; a brother, Manuel Armendariz (Terry) all of Las Cruces; daughter-in-law, Carmen Rocha of Arizona; her two special 4 legged furry friends, Minnie and Itsy Bitsy. Other survivors include twenty-one grandchildren, fifty-two great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Emilia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rafael Delgado Rocha in 2005; three sons, Robert, Gabe and Xavier Rocha; daughter, Rachel Rocha Gutierrez; son-in-law, Ferine Plancarte; granddaughter, Angelia Rocha, and two sisters, Lencha Garcia and Mariana Madrid.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited to 15 for the visitation from 4 to 5 PM Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road. A total of 150 attendees will be allowed for recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10 AM Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Cathedral of Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street, where the Funeral Mass will follow immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 100 N. Espina Street where she will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Andrew Flores, Mark and Javier Garibay, Matthew Rocha, Daniel Pando and Isaiah Gonzalez.
The Rocha Family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone at La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice and at Good Samaritan Rehabilitation for all the special care given to our mother.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces.