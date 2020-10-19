Emilia "Millie" Herrera
Mesilla - On Thursday, October 15, 2020 our loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend, Emilia "Millie" Narvarez Herrera, age 78 of Mesilla entered eternal life at her home surrounded by her loving family. "Millie", as she was fondly known to family and friends was born August 8, 1942 in San Miguel to Ricardo and Maria Gonzalez Nevarez. In
2003, Emilia retired from New Mexico State University Housing Department as a Receptionist and was a member of the Basilica of San Albino.
Our Momma was a very kind, giving and strong-willed person. She was always grateful for everyone and everything in her life. Her caring heart helped her find time to help others, family or friend. Our sweet Momma was always a happy person with a great sense of humor and a beautiful soul.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband of sixty-two years, Vivian A. Herrera of the family home; son, Vivian Herrera Jr., (Junelyn) of Mesilla; two daughters. Cecilia H. Silva (Jimmy) of Las Cruces and JoJean Herrera Butler (Kevin) of Socorro, TX; a brother, Jerry Nevarez of Mesilla. Other survivors include eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Emilia was preceded in death by her parents; a
daughter, Patricia "Patsy" Martinez in 2010; two brothers, Ricardo Jr., and David Nevarez; two sisters, Concha N. Marquez and Carmen N. Montanez.
Visitation for Emilia will begin at 12 Noon Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Basilica of San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago in Mesilla with Recitation of the Holy Rosary 12:30 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with the Reverend Christopher Williams Celebrant. At Emilia's request cremation will follow and a Private Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Serving as casket bearers will be Kevin Butler, Jimmy Silva, Mesiah, Nicholas and Matthew España, and José Luis Fabela.
The Herrera Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com