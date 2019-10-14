Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Clara Catholic Church
207 S. Bayard Street
Vigil
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Santa Clara Catholic Church
207 S. Bayard Street
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
Santa Clara Catholic Church
207 S. Bayard Street
Emilia Holguin Castillo


1918 - 2019
Emilia Holguin Castillo Obituary
Emilia Holguin Castillo

Santa Clara - EMILIA HOLGUIN CASTILLO, at the age of 100, of Santa Clara passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her home. Born November 6, 1918 in Santa Rita to Cesario F. and Maria Rios Holguin. Emilia was a loving homemaker and a devout member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Teresa C. Benavidez and husband, Johnny; two sisters, Inez H. Lopez and Herminia H. Gomez all of Santa Clara; two grandchildren, Ruben C. Benavidez of Las Cruces and Magdalena C. Benavidez of Tucson, AZ. Emilia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marcelino R. Castillo; two brothers, Alfredo R. and Alfonso R. Holguin; two sisters, Amelia H. Molinar and Rita H. Molinar and a granddaughter, Genoveva C. Benavidez; a beloved niece and her husband, Maria and Johnny G. Montoya

Visitation for Mrs. Castillo will begin at 10 AM Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Santa Clara Catholic Church, 207 S. Bayard Street where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 11 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately thereafter with the Reverend Casmir Anozie, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the Santa Clara Cemetery.

Serving as casket bearers will be Robert, John, George, Eric and Robert Adam Montoya, and Victor Holguin Jr. Honorary bearers will be Victor and Alfonso "Chaco" Holguin, Sam Lopez, David Molinar, Armando Robles and Felix Holguin

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
