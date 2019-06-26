|
Emma J. Aguilar
Las Cruces - EMMA J. AGUILAR, 102, joined her Heavenly Father in Heaven on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
A lifelong member of the Catholic Church, Emma was born in Palma, NM on May 16, 1917 to Jose O. Jaramillo and Antonia Abeyta Jaramillo. She had three sisters, and four brothers who all preceded her in death.
She married Pat A. Aguilar on January 31, 1938, and they had six children: Jane Madrid, Eileen Chavez (Tito), Nancy Arnold (Victor), Lupita Chavez (Frank), Gilbert Aguilar (Lorina), and Cecilia Flores (Jaime).
Emma was predeceased by her husband, Pat A. Aguilar on February 24, 1993. They had been married 55 years. She was also predeceased by her son-in-law, Isidro R. Madrid on February 5, 2009.
Emma was faithful member of St. Genevieve Catholic Church for over 40 years, and a perfect homemaker whose greatest joy was to serve her family. She and her husband were in one of the choirs at St. Genevieve's for many years, and she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Santa Cruz #1298 for almost 37 years.
Emma had sixteen grandchildren: Diane Madrid (Dennis), Nancy Lynn Lucero, Thomas Madrid (Kodi), Freddie Chavez (Tammy), Sonya Chavez (Leroy), Robbie Chavez, John Arnold (Michelle), Scott Arnold, Andrew Chavez, Annette LaFreniere (Joe), Brian Chavez (Amber), Jessica Uggiano (Sergio), Carlos Aguilar (Elaine), Celina Mercado (John Paul), Adriana Flores, and Javier Flores (Crystal). She also had 32 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Tomasita Jaramillo Chavez and numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mesilla Valley Hospice, 299 East Montana Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005 and the Poor Clare Nuns, 809 E. 19th St., Roswell, NM 88201 in memory of Emma J. Aguilar.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9 AM Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina Street where the Funeral Mass will be concelebrated immediately thereafter with Bishop Emeritus Ricardo Ramirez, C.S.B., and Msgr. Juan Moreno. At her request cremation will follow and Inurnment of cremains will take place a later date.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 26, 2019