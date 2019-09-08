|
Emma M. Soto
Las Cruces - EMMA MONTOYA SOTO, age 94, lifelong resident of Las Cruces went home to our dear Lord on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Emma worked for Las Cruces Public Schools as a Cafeteria Manager at Lucero, Jornada and Central Elementary Schools for 30 years prior to her retirement.
Emma traveled extensively with her three daughters celebrating her birthday for many years. These trips took her to Branson, MO; Denver, Estes Park and Pagosa Springs, CO; Phoenix, Sedona and Flagstaff, AZ; San Diego, Anaheim, Palm Springs and Escondido, CA (where she attended the Lawrence Welk Theater); Laughlin and Las Vegas, NV and a cruise to the Mexican Rivera. Emma also went to Hawaii with her sons, Ruben and David. When it became difficult for her to travel far, she enjoyed going to Farmington, Santa Fe, Albuquerque and Ruidoso, NM.
Emma was truly the "wind beneath our wings". Those left to mourn her loss include three daughters, Elizabeth Ybarra (Ray), Lorraine Soto and Susan Otero (Tony); four sons, Santiago Soto, III, David Soto, John Soto and Ruben Soto (Leticia). Other survivors include her grandchildren, Gina Hernandez, JoAnn Smith, Marisa Vigil, Christine and Marcus Chavez, Michael and Deanna Otero, Brianna, Anthony, Santiago IV, David, Melissa, Kimberly, John Derek and Zachary Soto; nineteen great grandchildren; and her sister, Stella Bourger. Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie R. Soto in 1991; her son, Edward Paul Soto in 2018; her parents, Martin and Aurora Montoya; six brothers and one sister.
Cremation has taken place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina Street where the Memorial Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with the Reverend Alex Ureña, Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Serving as honorary bearers will be her grandsons, Michael Otero, Marcus Chavez, Santiago Soto IV, Anthony Soto, Zachary Soto and her great grandson, Ethan Smith.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolence logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 8, 2019