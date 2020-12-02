1/1
Enedina De La Cruz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Enedina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Enedina De La Cruz

Las Cruces - Enedina de la Cruz, 83, of Las Cruces, NM died Thursday November 26, 2020. Enedina was born August 29, 1937, to Emigdio Gonzalez and Manuela Arvizo in Matachic, Chihuahua, Mexico. Enedina was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children: three sons Jaime Jr. (Patricia) of El Paso, Tx; Julian of El Paso, Tx; Juan Manuel (Elva) of Las Cruces, NM; three daughters Hortencia Valle (Miguel) of Mesa, Az; Maria de la Cruz of Mesa, Az; Elba Matlack (Eric) of Howell, Mi.; Six Grandchildren Julian Jr. (Holly Wiggins), Steven, Daniel, and Matthew de la Cruz; Alexi and Carter Matlack and one Great-Granddaughter Callie Rose de la Cruz.

Visitations will begin at 10:00 AM, with rosary at 10:30 AM and Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Newman Center 2615 S. Solano Dr., Las Cruces, NM. Due to the current pandemic, it is understandable that family and friends may not be able to attend. In lieu of attendance you will be able to live stream the Funeral Mass on YouTube using the following link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRLMcX7xWzaMRyC_Gin6nyA/videos Rite of Committal will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved