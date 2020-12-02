Enedina De La Cruz
Las Cruces - Enedina de la Cruz, 83, of Las Cruces, NM died Thursday November 26, 2020. Enedina was born August 29, 1937, to Emigdio Gonzalez and Manuela Arvizo in Matachic, Chihuahua, Mexico. Enedina was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her children: three sons Jaime Jr. (Patricia) of El Paso, Tx; Julian of El Paso, Tx; Juan Manuel (Elva) of Las Cruces, NM; three daughters Hortencia Valle (Miguel) of Mesa, Az; Maria de la Cruz of Mesa, Az; Elba Matlack (Eric) of Howell, Mi.; Six Grandchildren Julian Jr. (Holly Wiggins), Steven, Daniel, and Matthew de la Cruz; Alexi and Carter Matlack and one Great-Granddaughter Callie Rose de la Cruz.
Visitations will begin at 10:00 AM, with rosary at 10:30 AM and Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Newman Center 2615 S. Solano Dr., Las Cruces, NM. Due to the current pandemic, it is understandable that family and friends may not be able to attend. In lieu of attendance you will be able to live stream the Funeral Mass on YouTube using the following link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRLMcX7xWzaMRyC_Gin6nyA/videos
Rite of Committal will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
