ENEDINA "EDNA" LUCERO
1922-2019
Enedina "Edna" Lucero, 96, passed away peacefully in her home near Radium Springs on February 4, 2019.
Edna was born in 1922 in Las Varas, Chihuahua, Mexico to Jose Valenzuela Franco and Severa Madrid. She grew up in southern New Mexico in the La Union and Mesquite areas. Overcoming economic and cultural obstacles, she proudly earned her education and her United States Certificate of Naturalization. During WWII, she worked as Executive Secretary to the President of the First National Bank, with the U.S. Department of Labor, and as a volunteer with the Red Cross. She was called upon to meet and counsel with Gold Star Families and returning veterans in Las Cruces.
In 1946, Edna and Enrique Lucero began a 73 year marriage. She actively supported Enrique in "their" careers in the U.S. Navy, Federal Bureau of Prisons, and farming. Sometimes she had to assume full responsibility of raising and traveling with five children when Enrique was on ship-board duty. She enjoyed the roles from Navy wife to farmer's wife, mother to great-grandmother, and homemaker and world traveler. She has been an advocate for children and education all her life. She and Enrique were instrumental in the Radium Springs Community Center from its conception to present day, always making sure there were facilities and activities for children.
At 96 years of age, Edna was still very active with her multi-generational family, the family farm, and her community. She would have been pleased to know that she passed away peacefully in her kitchen as she prepared a pot of soup, from a new recipe, while the family harvested the pecan fields.
Edna has joined her parents and brothers, Carmen and Antonio, in heaven. She is survived by her husband and best friend Enrique; their five children, Dolores (Raymond), Dan (Mary), Dennis (Elaine), Minerva and Leo (Debbie); their twelve grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Isabel, Nena, Joe and Mary; many nieces, nephews, cousins and god-children.
There will be an Open House for friends and family to gather to commemorate the life of Edna on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 12pm to 4pm at the family home.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 10, 2019