Enrique "Lique" A. Archuleta
Las Cruces -
(1923-2019)
Enrique Avalos Archuleta, age 95, of Las Cruces passed away Monday May 13, 2019 at Casa de Oro Nursing Center in Dona Ana surrounded by his loving family. "Lique", as he was fondly known to family and friends was born June 19, 1923 in Mesilla to Isidro and Eduvigen Archuleta.
Those left to mourn his passing include his three sons, Ernest L. Archuleta (Renita), Richard L. Archuleta (Rebecca) and Frank L. Archuleta all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include four grandchildren, Steven W. Archuleta (Marian), of Las Cruces, Jennifer M. Griffin (Gregg), of Phoenix, AZ, Richard A. Archuleta (Danielle) of Austin, TX, and Enrique Archuleta, of Las Cruces; six great-grandchildren, Ana Powers (Seth), Taylor and Emily Archuleta, Kaylie, Lilia and Everett Griffin and one great-great- grandchild, Max Marie Powers in July 2019, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Lujan Archuleta in March 2018, his parents and brothers, Ramon, Lorenzo, and David Archuleta.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina Street where the Memorial Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with the Reverend Valentine Jankowski Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue.
Special thanks and gratitude to the staff at Casa de Oro Nursing Center for all the care given to our Dad and Wuelito during his time there.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 21 to May 22, 2019