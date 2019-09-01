|
Enrique "Yovi" Garcia
Las Cruces - ENRIQUE "YOVI" GARCIA, age 67, of Las Cruces passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. "Yovi", as he was known by his family and friends, was born Meoqui, Chihuahua, Mexico to Rafael and Martina Castaneda Garcia. "Yovi" was the only one out of nine siblings that was born in Mexico, as his parents decided to take a vacation, when his mom was nine months pregnant. Yovi graduated from Gadsden High School in 1971. In 1972, he married Yolanda "Yoli" Sanchez. "Yovi" and "Yoli", liked to go cruising down to Canutillo every Sunday and listen to oldies. "Yovi" also loved running, walking, and boxing. He retired from the City of Las Cruces in 2015.
Survivors include his loving wife of forty-seven years Yolanda Sanchez Garcia of the family home; a son, Luis Armando Garcia; two daughters, Yesenia Gonzales (Armando) and Melissa Garcia all of Las Cruces; two brothers, Jesus Manuel Garcia (Helen) and Lorenzo Garcia (Paula); three sisters, Juanita Aguirre (Antonio), Margaret Sanchez (Eduardo) and Rosa Elena Gonzales all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include six grandchildren, Gilbert Garcia of Las Cruces, Bianca Spence (Cedric) of Fairbanks, AK, Briana and Aubree Rel also of Las Cruces, and step-grandchildren Daimon Gonzales of Austin, TX, Isaiah Gonzales of Las Cruces, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service for Mr. Garcia will begin at 2 PM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Cedar Hills Church of the Crosses, 5550 Stern Drive with Pastor Caleb Perez officiating. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Serving as casket bearers will be Luis Armando, Gilbert and Lorenzo Garcia, Armando Gonzales Joe Aguirre and Ronnie Gonzales.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 1, 2019