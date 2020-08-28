Enrique "Tato" L. Jacquez
Las Cruces - ENRIQUE "TATO" LARA JACQUEZ, age 68, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home. "Tato" as he was fondly known to family and friends was born September 4, 1951 in El Paso, Texas to Telesforo and Petra Lara Jacquez. He was employed in construction and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include three sons, Emilio Clouser of Las Cruces, Aaron Lazarin of La Union and Carlos Lopez (Maria) also of Las Cruces; three daughters, Laurie Varela (Tony) of Salinas, CA., Casey Aldava (John) of Los Lunas and Alice Gonzales (Isaac) of Anthony; two brothers, Benjamin Jacquez (Licha) of Anthony and Manuel Madrid (Alicia) of Vado. Other survivors include seventeen grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Tato was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Chuy and Enrique Jacquez; and a sister, Ofelia Gomez.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited. At his request cremation has taken place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM Friday, September 4, 2020 on what would be Tato's 69th birthday at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln Street in Anthony where the Memorial Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with the Reverend Felix Troncoso Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will follow in the Anthony Catholic Cemetery.
