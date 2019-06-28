|
|
Epifania Ledesma
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, EPIFANIA LEDESMA, age 93, of Las Cruces passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice. She was born February 14, 1926 in San Ysidro to Celso and Juliana Peña Banegas. Epifania was a loving homemaker and a devout member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Survivors include one son, Paul B. Ledesma (Silveria) of Deming; three daughters, Julie M. Martinez (Jose) of Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, Mexico, Carol Ruiz (Rogelio), and Jeanette Saenz (Jesus) all of Las Cruces; a sister, Piedad Anaya also of Las Cruces. Other survivors include ten grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Epifania was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Willie Ledesma on May 13, 2016; a son, Lorenzo Ledesma; two grandsons, Lawrence Ledesma Jr., and Leo Ledesma; four brothers, Lico, Nel, Jose and Sam Banegas; two sisters, Virginia Esparza and Emilia Castillo.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1110 Burke Road, Las Cruces with Minister Ricardo Santillana of the Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses presiding.
Cremation will take place and inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.
Life is such a beautiful gift.
Our mother clung to life with all her might, though her body desperately needed rest. We are comforted to know that she is resting and not suffering. Soon we will extend our arms to give her the tightest hug and cry tears of happiness, in the promised paradise here on earth. This is a promise made by a "God who cannot lie". Titus 1:2
Juan/John 5:28-29
Juan/John 11:25-26
We give our thanks to all the family and friends, who so lovingly gave their support at this difficult time.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Home of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222 For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 28, 2019