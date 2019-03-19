|
EPIFANIA REYES CARRIZAL
Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, EPIFANIA "EPI" REYES CARRIZAL, age 92, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Casa De Oro Nursing Center surrounded by her loved ones. She was born January 10, 1927 in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico to Miguel and Rita Sandoval Reyes. "Epi" as she was fondly known to family and friends worked as a seasonal employee for See's Candy and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include a son, Gerardo Carrizal (Yvonne) of West Covina, CA and a daughter, Sylvia Carrizal (Carlos Gonzalez) of Las Cruces; one brother, Sixto Reyes of Denver, CO and a sister Maria Sedillos of Fresno, CA. Other survivors include twelve grandchildren, one great grandchild as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Epifania was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Agustin Carrizal in 1991; two sons, Jesus and Gilberto "Beto" Carrizal; a brother, Emeterio Reyes and a sister Modesta Ortiz.
Visitation for Mrs. Carrizal will begin at 6 PM Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina Street. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Gilbert and Gerald Sanchez, Jesus Gomez, Curtis Yarnell, Gilbert, Gerardo, Jr., Jonathan and Justin Carrizal.
Serving as casket bearers will be Gilbert and Gerald Sanchez, Jesus Gomez, Curtis Yarnell, Gilbert, Gerardo, Jr., Jonathan and Justin Carrizal.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 19, 2019